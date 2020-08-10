Heavy spells of rain likely in Delhi today

Delhi, as on Sunday, had a monsoon deficiency of 33% since June 1. But this number is likely to fall by Monday evening. (Amal KS/HT Photo)

Parts of Delhi recorded light rain and thunder on Sunday afternoon. The Regional Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said rain is likely to increase on Monday and Tuesday, and the city can expect a few intense spells.

Delhi, as on Sunday, had a monsoon deficiency of 33% since June 1. But this number is likely to fall by Monday evening. The monsoon trough (line of low pressure) is passing over Delhi and a low-pressure area has developed over Bay of Bengal, together creating favourable conditions for moderate to heavy rain in northwest India.

“The monsoon trough is passing along Ferozepur, Delhi and Fursatganj towards the Bay of Bengal. During the next two days, southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will reach Haryana, Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) and west UP in lower levels. There can be a few intense rain spells too,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

Parts of Uttarakhand have already recorded extremely heavy rain (over 20cm) since Saturday evening.

A low-pressure area is lying over northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts. A trough is also running from southeast Rajasthan to cyclonic circulation associated with low pressure over northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts at 3.1 km above mean sea level. The monsoon trough is active and its western end lies north of its normal position and eastern end is south of its normal position, IMD said in its Sunday bulletin.

Under its influence, heavy to extremely rain is likely to continue over Kerala and Mahe, coastal and south interior Karnataka on Monday; heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Odisha , Chhattisgarh, Vidharbha, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh and east Madhya Pradesh. Rainfall activity over northwest India is likely to increase from Sunday onwards with heavy to very heavy rain likely over Western Himalayan region and adjoining northern plains till August 12.

Moderate to severe thunderstorm with lightning is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand, with lightning and gusty wind (of speeds between 30-40kmph) in some areas of west Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.

“The low-pressure area is over north Odisha coast. We are not expecting extremely heavy rains in Konkan and Gujarat like last time. But we have issued a heavy to very heavy rain warning for northwest India, particularly for Uttarakhand, south Haryana and west UP. There may be extremely heavy rains in Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka for another day,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, national weather forecasting centre.