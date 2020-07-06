Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Helpline numbers of Covid hospitals available in Delhi Corona app, says Kejriwal

Any person who wants to reach out to these hospitals with Covid-19 related query can now dial these numbers directly from the application, an official statement said.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 20:00 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has said that authorised helpline numbers of all Covid hospitals in the city are being reflected in the ‘Delhi Corona’ mobile application (HT Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that authorised helpline numbers of all Covid hospitals in the city are being reflected in the ‘Delhi Corona’ mobile application, an official statement said on Monday.

The development comes after the Delhi government received many complaints from citizens that helpline numbers of these hospitals remained unreachable most of the time, it said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Taking cognisance of the matter, Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, who is also handling the health portfolio, directed all Covid hospitals of the city to make authorised helpline numbers.

“All these hospitals have come out with 24*7 available authorised helpline numbers and the numbers are available in the Delhi Corona app which was developed and launched by the Delhi government to provide Covid-19 pandemic related information,” the statement said.



Any person who wants to reach out to these hospitals with Covid-19 related query can now dial these numbers directly from the application, it said. When a person clicks on the name of a hospital where beds are available, its phone number along with its location on a map, will pop up in the mobile app.

The AAP government had launched the ‘Delhi Corona’ application last month to provide real-time information on the availability of beds for the treatment of coronavirus in hospitals across the city.

Days after launching the application, the government had ordered the medical facilities to ensure real-time updating on the app.

The application also helps Delhiites locate nearby healthcare facilities dealing with coronavirus patients.

The hospitals have also been colour-coded red, yellow and green depending on the availability of beds, with ‘red’ denoting hospitals with very few beds available and ‘green’ denoting those with an adequate number of beds, the statement said.

Till July 6, Delhi has around 14,986 beds, out of which, 5,169 beds are occupied and 9,817 beds are vacant, it added.

