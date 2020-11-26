Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / High ammonia content in Yamuna; water supply likely to be hit in Delhi

High ammonia content in Yamuna; water supply likely to be hit in Delhi

The areas likely to be affected are Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas such as Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas like Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Inderpuri, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Amar Colony, Tugalkabad, Sangam Vihar and Ambedkar Nagar.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 22:48 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

“Water may be available at low pressure till the ammonia level in the river reduces to a treatable limit,” the Delhi Jal Board said in a statement. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT Photo)

The water supply in parts of Delhi is likely to be hit because of high ammonia concentration in the Yamuna, the Delhi Jal Board said on Thursday.

It said the high ammonia level in the raw water sourced from the Yamuna affected the operations at the Chandrawal, Wazirabad and Okhla water treatment plants.

“Water may be available at low pressure till the ammonia level in the river reduces to a treatable limit,” it said in a statement.

The areas likely to be affected are Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas such as Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas like Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Inderpuri, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Amar Colony, Tugalkabad, Sangam Vihar and Ambedkar Nagar.

Water supply issues will also prevail at Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Burari, parts of Cantonment areas and South Delhi.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
Nov 26, 2020 22:48 IST
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
Nov 26, 2020 21:56 IST
‘Delhi Chalo’ march: Farmers 100 km away, police beef up security at border
Nov 26, 2020 22:41 IST
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
Nov 26, 2020 22:45 IST

latest news

Winds improve air quality, mercury set to fall in Noida, Ghaziabad
Nov 26, 2020 22:53 IST
Rajasthan CM asks Centre to hold talks with farmers, calls farm laws ‘anti-people’
Nov 26, 2020 22:53 IST
IND vs AUS: Kohli hints rotation of Shami, Bumrah in white-ball series
Nov 26, 2020 22:52 IST
About 22.1% found positive for antibodies in UP’s sero survey
Nov 26, 2020 22:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.