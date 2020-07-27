High levels of ammonia in water, supply to be affected in parts of Delhi

Sections
The high levels of ammonia have affected the production capacity of the water treatment plants at Chandrawal, Okhla and Wazirabad, as a result of which water supply will be available on low pressure, said DJB officials.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 12:27 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An advisory issued by the water utility has asked the public to make judicious use of water and reach out to the emergency control room numbers in case of requirement of water tanker. (HT File Photo )

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Monday said that due to increase in ammonia levels (pollutants) in raw water discharged from Haryana , water supply will be affected in parts of west, north, central and south Delhi including Delhi Cantonment.

The high levels of ammonia have affected the production capacity of the water treatment plants at Chandrawal, Okhla and Wazirabad, as a result of which water supply will be available on low pressure, said DJB officials.

“The production capacity has been affected by 25% at the plants, because of which some areas may be affected today. The ammonia levels in the raw water were recorded as 1.8 ppm (parts per million), which by ideal standards at a treatment plant must not be more than 0.9 ppm,” said a senior DJB official.

DJB vice-chairperson Raghav Chaddha said, “Due to increase in pollutants (amonia levels) in raw water discharged from Haryana, the water supply will be affected in parts of West Delhi, North Delhi, Central Delhi & South Delhi. We endeavour to restore normal water supply as soon as possible. Please use water judiciously.”



An advisory issued by the water utility has asked the public to make judicious use of water and reach out to the emergency control room numbers in case of requirement of water tanker.

