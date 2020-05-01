Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / ‘High load of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, all its districts in red zone’: Health ministry

‘High load of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, all its districts in red zone’: Health ministry

Covid-19 update: An order released by the Union health ministry that it’s a dynamic list and will be updated on weekly basis or earlier.

Updated: May 01, 2020 11:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An artist wearing a coronavirus-shaped helmet and a protective suit stands next to a police barricade as he requests people to stay at home during Covid-19 lockdown in New Delhi on April 30. (Reuters Photo)

The entire Delhi has a high load of coronavirus cases, and all of its 11 districts are under the red zone classification, according to a revised list released by the Centre on Thursday.

The Centre said that recovery rates have gone up, so the districts have now been reclassified under different categories.

According to Centre’s guidelines, districts with high load of coronavirus cases or which have a high growth rate of the disease are classified under red zones, while those with considerably fewer cases of the respiratory infection fall in orange zones.

Districts with no coronavirus cases are categorised as green zones.



An order released by the Union health ministry along with the list said that it’s a dynamic list and will be updated on weekly basis or earlier. “The states will be communicated for further follow-up action in consonance with the directions issued by the Union Home Ministry. under the Disaster Management Act, 2005,” the order further said.

The states have been empowered to add areas/districts to red and orange zones based on field feedback and additional analysis, but they cannot relax the zonal classification as communicated by the Union health ministry.

The National Capital Region (NCR) has a large number of hostpots or ‘red zones’. These include Faridabad, Sonipat, and Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar).

The government in Haryana, which surrounds Delhi from three sides, has said that many of the Covid-19 cases in its NCR districts have their origins in infections emanating from the national capital and the authorities had ordered sealing the districts with Delhi to check spread of the infection.

The worst-affected districts of the state with maximum number of positive cases are Nuh (58), Gurgaon (54), Faridabad (53), Palwal (34), Sonipat (25), Jhajjar (24) and Panchkula (18).

Meanwhile, the district administration in Gautam Buddh Nagar said that the number of coronavirus hotspots has risen to 54. Out of these, 21 are in the green zone, nine are in the orange zone and 24 are in the red zone.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 Live: First train carrying 1200 migrants leaves Telangana for Jharkhand
May 01, 2020 11:21 IST
Centre releases revised list of Covid-19 red zones, Jharkhand has only 1
May 01, 2020 11:16 IST
Polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council to be held before May 27, says EC
May 01, 2020 11:02 IST
Covid-19 outbreak brings local shops to the forefront of e-tail sector
May 01, 2020 09:00 IST

latest news

One more Covid-19 case in Jharkhand, state tally reaches 111
May 01, 2020 11:22 IST
‘High load of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, all its districts in red zone’: Health ministry
May 01, 2020 11:22 IST
Amazon says India business was most affected by Covid-19 pandemic
May 01, 2020 11:20 IST
Covid-19 patient recovers in Himachal, seven active cases remain
May 01, 2020 11:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.