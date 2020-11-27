Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / High scorers of Delhi govt schools felicitated

High scorers of Delhi govt schools felicitated

To encourage vocational education, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday felicitated at the at the Delhi secretariat students of Delhi government schools who scored...

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 23:36 IST

By HT Correspondent,

To encourage vocational education, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday felicitated at the at the Delhi secretariat students of Delhi government schools who scored above 90% marks in class 12 Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) exams.

“It is necessary to change the attitude of society towards vocational courses. These courses provide excellent employment and business opportunities and yet they are looked down upon. You should be proud of your achievements,” he said.

The education minister also said these courses will be linked with degrees in Delhi’s upcoming Skills and Entrepreneurship University. “Once vocational subjects in schools open the way to university degrees, the importance of these subjects will increase significantly. This change in the perception will greatly benefit students,” he said.

Tushti Arora, a student of a government girl’s school in Ashok Nagar, said, “I took up office management because I want to become an entrepreneur, and understand how to run an office. I want to support my father who runs his handicrafts business, and take it to the next level.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
Nov 28, 2020 00:17 IST
IndiGo asks passengers to carry RT-PCR report to fly to Maharashtra
Nov 27, 2020 23:35 IST
First Covid-19 case reported in Wuhan, doesn’t mean virus originated here: China
Nov 27, 2020 23:40 IST
US announces reward of up to USD 5 million for information about 26/11 mastermind
Nov 28, 2020 00:16 IST

latest news

5,482 new cases, positivity rate below 9% for 3rd day
Nov 28, 2020 01:38 IST
BJP attacked my family... I’ve not stooped to their level, says Uddhav
Nov 28, 2020 01:31 IST
Man beaten to death in Rajasthan
Nov 28, 2020 01:25 IST
Pic of Donald Trump sitting behind ‘tiny’ desk leaves people with thoughts
Nov 28, 2020 01:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.