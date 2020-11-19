High-tech business park to come up near IGI airport

Sections
New Delhi:The Delhi government will set up a high-tech business park at Rani Khera on 150 acres of land. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed DSIIDC officials to finish the first phase of the work by August 31, 2022.

This business park, a first of its kind, will be located just 15 minutes from the Indira Gandhi international airport. It will have various IT services and high-tech industry services.

Chairing a meeting of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIIDC), Kejriwal directed that the first phase of this work should be completed within the stipulated timeline.

The Delhi government said in a statement that it was working to install modern technology to treat industrial waste coming out from the treatment plants.



In the meeting, DSIIDC officials presented a detailed plan for the construction of the business park.

The statement quoted Kejriwal as saying, “The first phase of the construction should be completed within the stipulated timeline. Every project should be done in a time-bound manner. Industrial waste coming out from the common effluent treatment plants should be treated with modern technology.”

This business park will have large size workspaces on every floor and multipurpose business facilities will be available.

“This business park will have a generous landscape and also pedestrian plazas. The Delhi government will provide adequate parking facility. This first-of-its-kind business park will be developed in seven different phases. The first phase of the work will be completed by August 31, 2022. In the first phase, a multi-storey building with an area of 15 lakh square feet will be built,” the government said in a statement.

In the meeting, DSIIDC also presented a report on various other ongoing development projects.

