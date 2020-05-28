Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Highest spike of 1,024 Covid cases takes total to over 16K in Delhi; death toll climbs to 316

Highest spike of 1,024 Covid cases takes total to over 16K in Delhi; death toll climbs to 316

This is the first time that over 1,000 Covid-19 cases have been reported in a day in the national capital.

Updated: May 28, 2020 21:27 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh, New Delhi

Health workers in PPE suits transport an unidentified man into an ambulance after he had been lying unconscious, at Yusuf Sarai Market in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

A record single-day spike of 1,024 cases took the Covid-19 tally in Delhi to over 16,000 on Thursday and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 316, authorities said.

The previous highest single-day spike of 792 cases was recorded on Wednesday.

This is the first time that over 1,000 Covid-19 cases have been reported in a day in the national capital.

In a bulletin, the Delhi health department said the death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 316 in the city and the number of coronavirus cases has mounted to 16,281.



It, however, added that the cumulative death figure refers to the fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be Covid-19, according to a report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case-sheets received from various hospitals.

On Wednesday, the total number of coronavirus cases stood at 15,257 in Delhi, including 303 deaths.  With the fresh 1,024 cases, the number has now climbed to 16,281.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China bans import of pigs, wild boar from India because of African swine fever
May 28, 2020 22:41 IST
367 domestic flights operated till 5 pm on Thursday, says Hardeep Puri
May 28, 2020 22:38 IST
Two dead in Assam floods, 3 lakh people affected in nine districts
May 28, 2020 22:34 IST
Covid 19 latest: 115 new cases take Jammu and Kashmir’s tally past 2000
May 28, 2020 22:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.