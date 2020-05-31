His dream shattered in four months, he waits for a way home

When 26-year-old physically disabled wheelchair-bound Mohammad Wahab came to Delhi from his hometown Motihari in Bihar this February, he planned to earn some money to ensure that his then yet-to-be-born child survived, unlike his two sons who, he claimed, died of improper nourishment.

Wahab started selling vegetables near Jama Masjid in the Walled City. But the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) followed by the lockdown destroyed his business and shattered his dreams. Having exhausted almost all his savings in the last two months, Wahab reached Anand Vihar railway station on Sunday morning but could not find a train departing for his hometown. He spent the last of his savings (₹500) to buy a ticket for a Motihari-bound train scheduled to depart on June 2 and was wait-listed.

Determined to board the train, and not die a homeless migrant in Delhi, Wahab has made his wheelchair his home and a spot below the foot overbridge in the railway station’s compound his temporary shelter.

“Delhi mein roz log mar rahe hain corona se. Yahan marunga to koi dekhne wale bhi nahi hoga. Gaon mein marengen to kum se kum apne gharwalon ki di hui mitti to naseeb hogi. (People are dying every day in Delhi because of the virus. If I die in Delhi, nobody will be around me. If I die in my village, at least my family will bury me with dignity,” Wahab said.

“My wheelchair is my home now. Whatever clothes, food and water I own, I have tied all of it to my wheelchair. I cannot live in shelter homes because using the mobile public toilets there isn’t possible for me,” Wahab said while eating rotis and an omelette on a footpath near the station’s exit lane.

Wahab got married to Rabhujan, who is also physically disabled, in his hometown around seven years ago. Three years ago, the couple lost their first son Irfan at the age of two.

“Doctor bole Irfan khoon ki kami se mar gaye kyonki usko pura khana nahi mil raha tha (the doctor told us that Irfan died of anaemia because he was not getting proper diet and nutrition). Mera dusra beta janam k kuch hafton mein mar gaya. Usko bhi khoon ki kami thi aur wo bahut kamjor bhi tha (Our second son also died within a few weeks after birth. He was also weak and had anaemia),” Wahab said.

Wahab said that when he learnt that his wife was pregnant for the third time sometime in December, he decided he wouldn’t let their third child meet the same fate. When his efforts to earn a livelihood in their hometown failed, Wahab contacted his childhood friend Zubair, who promised to help him if he came to Delhi.

“In the last week of February, I boarded a Delhi-bound train. I travelled without a ticket as I had no money to buy one. I pretended I was a beggar when the train ticket examiner came by and somehow reached Delhi,” he said.

Combining the money he borrowed from Zubair and his earnings through begging, Wahab started selling vegetables on the roadside near Jama Masjid. He rented a room for ₹1,000 per month. But before his business could increase, the pandemic hit the city and the government’s lockdown announcement forced him to shut it down.

Being physically disabled, he could not travel around like other vegetable sellers to buy and sell vegetables. Soon, his savings started dwindling and he began fearing he would die of Covid-19.

“Someone told me about the Shramik train and I reached Anand Vihar railway station, only to find that the trains are only for migrants who have registered themselves. A policeman helped me buy a ticket for the special train on June 2. I will stay put here till I board the train,” Wahab added.