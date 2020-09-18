Horse electrocuted to death in Nizamuddin, locals say overflowing sewage conducted power from transformer nearby

Sections
Updated: Sep 18, 2020 23:31 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A horse died, possibly of electrocution, in South Delhi’s Nizamuddin Basti while accompanying its owner who was in the neighbourhood on Friday afternoon to buy fodder for the animal, the police said.

While police said the circumstances of the death remain unclear, locals claimed that overflowing sewage helped conduct electricity from a transformer nearby to the spot where the horse was standing, thereby electrocuting the animal.

“We have kept the horse’s body for an autopsy. We are seeking legal opinion on the case and will register a first information report (FIR) if there is evidence of negligence,” said RP Meena, deputy commissioner of police (south-east).

To begin with, the police have requested a team from the power discom BSES to visit the spot and verify if there were any lapses in the supply network, the DCP said.



Social media users sharing videos and images of the dead horse alleged that overflowing sewage carried the electricity from a transformer nearby and led to the electrocution of the animal. Videos showed small pools of water around the dead horse.

SM Umar, president, Nizamuddin West residents’ welfare association, , said his association has repeatedly complained about the choked sewer line because of which dirty water keeps overflowing into the lanes and acts as a conductor of electricity from all the loose wiring in the area. He said this was perfect recipe for danger, especially for passersby.

“This is so unfortunate that a horse was killed because of the sheer apathy of civic agencies. This is also scary because there are several government schools in the same lane and children were at risk. The government agencies must wake up to the problem and address it on an urgent basis,” he said.

