Sections
Home / Delhi News / Hours after mother’s death, woman ‘kills self’ in AIIMS

Hours after mother’s death, woman ‘kills self’ in AIIMS

The body of a 23-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad was found on Saturday morning on the terrace of an under-construction building in the new private ward of All India Institute of...

Updated: May 09, 2020 23:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The body of a 23-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad was found on Saturday morning on the terrace of an under-construction building in the new private ward of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The woman’s mother had died battling cancer three days ago at the hospital.

Police suspect that the woman may have allegedly killed herself by jumping from the third floor of a building adjacent to the terrace, where her body was found.

The woman, investigators said, was missing from the hospital soon after her mother passed away at AIIMS during treatment and her father was out to complete the formalities to claim the body. The family had filed a missing persons complaint, said deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur.

According to the police, the woman’s mother was brought to AIIMS on April 30. The doctors tried their best to cure her but the cancer was in the advanced category. The patient’s daughter had been upset because her mother’s health had been deteriorating, an officer said.



On May 6, the patient died and her husband went to complete the hospital formalities. Their daughter, in the meanwhile, left her cellphone in the ward where the patient was being treated and stepped out. The father returned and found his daughter missing. When he could not locate her, he informed the hospital authorities and also filed a missing complaint.

On Saturday morning, the hospital staff found her body on the terrace with head injuries.

“We spoke to her friends and relatives. The woman used to tell them that she would end her life if her mother did not survive. Prime facie it appears that she killed herself. However, we have not ruled out other possibilities as well. The investigation is on,” said DCP Thakur.

AIIMS formally didn’t not comment but an official off record said that a body was found and as per protocol, the hospital authorities informed the police.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
May 09, 2020 22:26 IST
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
May 09, 2020 23:37 IST
India rejects Nepal’s protest against new road to Lipulekh
May 09, 2020 22:05 IST
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
May 09, 2020 14:33 IST

latest news

Mothers are fighters and geniuses, says Hina Khan
May 10, 2020 00:11 IST
Now, bookstores, small shops to remain open in Ludhiana
May 10, 2020 00:10 IST
Such a long journey: Six more special trains ferry migrants from Mumbai
May 10, 2020 00:10 IST
Maha’s Covid case count hits 20,000; India crosses 60,000
May 10, 2020 00:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.