House panel discusses anti-romeo squad in UP

The parliamentary panel on home affairs on Wednesday questioned Uttar Pradesh officials over the approach to women’s safety in the state and the efficacy of its anti-Romeo squad, people familiar with the matter said.

The people quoted above said the issue was raised by Union minister and senior BJP leader Satya Pal Singh. “The MP wanted to know how UP was tackling situations related to women’s safety,” a person familiar with the matter said. “He asked the officials about the anti-Romeo squad and said that no FIRs had been registered by them.” The anti-Romeo squad was set up in 2017 to prevent harassment of women. The squad faced criticism for targeting couples.