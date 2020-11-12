HT Spot Check: Crowds trample Covid-19 norms in Delhi’s markets

Delhi Police personnel at work amid a large crowd of shoppers at Sadar Bazar ahead of the upcoming festivities in New Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Despite new Covid-19 infections in the Capital spiralling, and experts urging people to avoid crowding, markets have swelled during the festive season. HT is conducting spot checks in different parts of the city to check whether social distancing norms and mask hygiene are being followed, and questioning the authorities about why they are being unable to put measures in place, and how they plan to address the problem. Need we remind you, the coronavirus disease has already infected over 450,000 people in the city, and taken more than 7,000 lives.

People continue shopping flouting Covid-19 preventive measures in Chandni Chowk. ( Raj K Raj )

What association says

Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk traders’ association: “Although there is space on the main road, the by-lanes are extremely crowded. We have asked the district administration to remove encroachments from pavements. The administration is taking measures, but the problem is the high number of shoppers.”

What DM says

Nagrendra Tripathi, additional district magistrate (Central): “We have set up eight incident command posts, with six to eight civil defence volunteers, to urge people to maintain social distancing. We are issuing fines for violations and are issuing about 500 fines daily in the district.”

What police says

DCP (North) Anto Alphonse: “We are working to ensure that there is no crowding. Our beat officers have placed barricades at different points to restrict random movement of shoppers and vehicles. We have banned the loading and unloading of goods during the day to avoid jams. All encroachments are being removed daily.”

Sarojini Nagar market packed with shoppers ahead of Diwali festival, in New Delhi ( Sanjeev Verma/HT photos )

What association says

Ashok Randhawa, president, Sarojini Nagar mini market traders’ association: There has been a surge in the number of illegal hawkers.

What admin says

A senior district official, requesting anonymity: “All illegal vendors and hawkers have been removed from the market. We set up a test facility in the market two weeks ago.”

What police says

DCP (south-west) Ingit Pratap Singh: “Apart from the local police, paramilitary staff are also present to ensure no crowding in the market. We issued 120 fines for violations on Tuesday.”

People shop at Lajpat Nagar Central Market amid huge crowds for the upcoming festive season, in New Delhi ( Sanjeev Verma/HT Photos )

What association says

Ashwani Marwah, general secretary of the traders’ association of Lajpat Nagar: “We have told shopkeepers not to allow customers without masks. The government should cap the number of visitors.”

What admin says

Viswendra, DM (south-east): “We have deployed teams to check violations. We are conducting awareness campaigns .”

What police says

DCP (south-east) RP Meena: “There are over 40 personnel in the market during business hours. We also have 20 volunteers from the traders’ association to patrol the markets.”