ICU beds with ventilators occupied at most leading private hospitals in Delhi, reports Data

ICU beds with ventilators occupied at most leading private hospitals in Delhi, reports Data

The online Corona Dashboard of the Delhi government showed that at 5:20 pm on Monday, out of 1,244 ICU beds with ventilator facility, only 394 were vacant.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 21:32 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New Delhi

According to the Delhi government bulletin on Sunday, out of the total number of 15,775 beds in Covid hospitals, 9,314 were vacant. (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)

ICU beds with ventilators at most top private hospitals in Delhi have been fully occupied amid a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the last few days, according to official data.

At Max hospitals at Saket (51 total ICU beds with ventilators) and Shalimar Bagh (15), Fortis hospitals at Vasant Kunj (seven) and Shalimar Bagh (five), Apollo Hospital, BLK Hospital (seven), the vacancy showed nil.

At the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, a dedicated Covid-19 facility, out of the 200 ICU beds with ventilators, only eight were vacant, according to the dashboard.



However, at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), another dedicated Covid-19 facility, 196 of the 200 such beds were vacant as at 5:20 pm.

The number of vacant ICU beds with ventilators again ran low at Safdarjung Hospital (one out of 54) and AIIMS Trauma Centre (five out of 50), RML Hospital (six out of 28), the data showed.

Delhi recorded 5,664 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 3.92 lakh, even as the positivity rate jumped to nearly 12.69 per cent amid festive season and rising pollution in the city.

This was the fifth consecutive day when over 5,000 cases have been reported in a day in the city.

The highest single-day spike till date - 5,891 cases - was recorded on Friday.

According to the Delhi government bulletin on Sunday, out of the total number of 15,775 beds in Covid hospitals, 9,314 were vacant.

