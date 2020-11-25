Sections
If everything else is open, then why not spas, HC asks Delhi govt

The Delhi high court on Tuesday sought to know from the Delhi government as to “what was so special about spas that they are not being allowed to open its services in the...

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 00:07 IST

By Richa Banka,

The Delhi high court on Tuesday sought to know from the Delhi government as to “what was so special about spas that they are not being allowed to open its services in the city”, even though everything else -- markets, gyms, restaurants, Metro and buses -- was operational. The Centre,in a notification of November 18, had said it did not have problems with the opening of spas.

Reiterating this, the Union government, through its advocate Anjana Gosain, told justice Navin Chawla that it has no objection if the spas are reopened, with the staff adhering to Covid-19 rules and norms. The Delhi government, however, informed the court that it was not going allow spas to reopen as Covid-19 cases were rising in the city.

“Why only spas? What is so special about spas? You have opened everything else. Look at markets, restaurants, Metros, buses, all are open and running full time,” the judge said.

On oral instructions, advocate Anjum Javed, additional standing counsel, Delhi government, said the services are not likely to reopen and sought time from the court to file an affidavit in this regard.



The court was hearing a plea moved by various spa owners which have been shut since March 25, when the nationwide lockdown was first announced. In their plea, the owners contended they have been trained as professional therapists under the National Skills Development Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They said when most businesses, such as salons, gyms, restaurants and bars, have been granted permission to reopen and even the Delhi Metro has restarted, then spas too should be allowed to open.

The petitioners have claimed that the spas in other states are running with safety measures, but are not permitted in Delhi. The matter would be now heard on December 4.

