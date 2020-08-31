If you can’t pay salaries, then resign, AAP tells BJP-ruled civic bodies

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday demanded that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled municipal corporations (MCDs) to either pay all pending salaries to their employees within a week or resign.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader and the party’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said the total budget of the three MCDs accounts for around ₹18,000 crore and still they have not been able to pay salaries of employees due to rampant corruption.

“The BJP-ruled MCDs have around ₹18,000 crore (in total) budget. If the BJP would have spent just 20% of this budget properly, the situation would have been much better. If you look at the houses of BJP councillors, you will understand that this money goes into their pockets. As a result, the innocent and hardworking sanitation workers, teachers, doctors, nurses and several other employees do not get their salaries on time,” Pathak said.

The BJP refuted the allegations and said the AAP-led Delhi government is making baseless allegations to garner the support of the people ahead of the municipal elections, scheduled for 2022. It was held last on April 23, 2017, and the BJP had managed to win a majority in all three civic bodies.

“The three MCDs may be having a combined budget of around ₹18,000 crore, but they are facing extreme financial deficit as the Kejriwal government did not grant them the arrears of funds accumulated over the past five years, as per the fourth Delhi Finance Commission recommendations. The AAP is aware that the MCDs have salary bills of around ₹10,000 crore per annum, apart from huge expenditure on hospitals, schools, sanitation, health centres, midday meals, maintenance of horticulture, roads, community services etc,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

To this, AAP’s Pathak said, “If the people of Delhi will give the responsibility of running the MCDs to the AAP, then the party will run the civic bodies on the same budget, but in a much better way. We will give salaries to all employees and make Delhi a cleanliness model.”