If you’re travelling in Delhi Metro, strictly adhere to social distancing rules

A Pink Line metro train passes a Magenta Line metro train coach running after services on the line were resumed in New Delhi, India, on Friday. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Delhi Metro resumed its normal operations from Saturday and Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) trains on all routes will run according to pre-lockdown timings of 6 am to 11 pm.

DMRC has asked commuters to ensure social distancing in metros in order to avoid spreading the coronavirus. Delhi Metro was shut down for more than 5 months due to the lockdown and reopened on September 7.

DMRC had earlier said that it will introduce flying squads and charge hefty fines to commuters who do not adhere to the preventive measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 suggested by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the ministry of health and family welfare.

A report published by Hindustan says that 92 people were fined and challaned for not adhering to the social distancing rules and mask wearing protocols.

The violators were challaned Rs 200 for not sticking to the rules. DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said that the actions were taken based on the complaints lodged by other commuters.

DMRC has been proactive in spreading awareness regarding social distancing on social media platforms while travelling in the Delhi Metro and continually requests its passengers to ensure those rules are being followed.