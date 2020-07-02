IGL maintenance work at Ashram Chowk

Indraprastha Gas Limited, supplier of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi, will be undertaking pipeline maintenance work at Ashram Chowk over the weekend. The work is likely to impact traffic flow on the stretch during these days.

The work will start from 10am Saturday and continue till 10pm Sunday, IGL said in a statement on Thursday.

“IGL has obtained permission from all statutory authorities, including the Delhi traffic police, to undertake the work. This maintenance work is likely to impact the flow of traffic coming from Sarai Kale Khan/Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway side towards Mathura Road,” the statement read.

In view of the maintenance work, the Delhi traffic police also issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid the stretch and use alternative routes on Saturday and Sunday.