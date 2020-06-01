Sections
Home / Delhi News / IIT-D offers ‘early graduation’ option to final-year students

IIT-D offers ‘early graduation’ option to final-year students

The Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi (IIT-D) on Monday announced it would provide an “early graduation” option to its final-year students to avoid any delay in their future plans...

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:20 IST

By Fareeha Iftikhar,

The Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi (IIT-D) on Monday announced it would provide an “early graduation” option to its final-year students to avoid any delay in their future plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to IIT-D director V Ramgopal Rao, the senate—the highest decision-making body of the institute—approved the policy. “According to the current plan, we hope to get students back on the campus in a phased manner from July 2. However, these dates can change depending on how the Covid-19 situation develops (they may be delayed). Since there may be some delay, a time-bound Early Graduation Plan is being offered. We will not force students to take it, but will give them the flexibility to exercise this option,” Rao said.

Under the early graduation option, which will allow students to graduate by the end of June, they can either choose an “audit” or a “credit” option. In the credit option, the students will take online tests, home exams, assignments and telephonic viva-voce, among other options, Rao said.

The audit option will allow students to choose to be evaluated based on their previous exams. “The course instructors will inform the students about their grades based on their previous performances. In case they are not satisfied with that, they can appear for online tests or home exams under the credit option,” he said.



“All early graduation requirements will be met through an online process. No student will need to come to the campus. The only reason the graduating batch will need to come to the campus will be to pick up their belongings,” the director added.

“Besides, students can also choose the regular graduation process as and when they are allowed back on the campus,” he said.

The students will be asked to pick an option through an online portal in the next few days. “In case a student cannot complete their graduation requirements by the end of June via these options, they will have a fallback option to graduate when the semester reconvenes. The pass/fail percentages this year will be no different from previous years. It will be our responsibility to ensure that no one is disadvantaged because of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic,” Rao said.

Meanwhile, students said that the administration should fix a uniform criteria for the audit option for all courses. “Audit criteria for many courses like Maths are unmanageable. They go as high as 80 marks and students need to be given relaxation, in lieu of the reduced quality of online education. We hope the administration can fix the audit criteria for all courses, instead of providing guidelines, so as to smoothen out the heterogeneity in these difficult times. This would significantly lower the misery for many students [sic],” a statement by the IIT-D board of students read.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Finally, Punjab set to start mobile sample collection this week
Jun 02, 2020 01:19 IST
Pak High Commission officials wanted to extract details of army movements via trains: Report
Jun 02, 2020 01:11 IST
2 NDRF teams in Palghar near Mumbai, 100 boats stranded
Jun 02, 2020 01:17 IST
Cyclone Nisarga: Expect heavy rain in Mumbai, Thane on Wednesday
Jun 02, 2020 01:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.