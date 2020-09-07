Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / IIT-Delhi issues clarification over a job ad for the position of ‘dog handler’

IIT-Delhi issues clarification over a job ad for the position of ‘dog handler’

The institute said that it would initiate a fresh recruitment process in the next few days

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 16:39 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The institute had published an advertisement on August 26 seeking applications for the post of a dog handler. It had stated that the eligibility criteria was “B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/B.Tech or any equivalent undergraduate degree” for the post. (HT Photo)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi issued a clarification after an advertisement for the position of a “dog handler” got published on its website and created an uproar on social networking sites.

Terming it “inadvertent”, the institute has decided to scrap the recruitment process.

The institute had published an advertisement on August 26 seeking applications for the post of a dog handler. It had stated that the eligibility criteria was “B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/B.Tech or any equivalent undergraduate degree” for the post. The notice was widely shared on social media and the public questioned the institute about it.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the institute said, “In reference to a job advertisement dated August 26 for a post titled “Dog Handler” (on a contractual basis), IIT-Delhi would like to clarify that the minimum qualification as mentioned in the advertisement got inadvertently copied from another job post. The qualification intended in the advertisement was ‘Bachelor of Veterinary Science’.”



“The institute has cancelled the recruitment process after the mistake was brought to the notice of higher authorities,” the statement added.

The institute said that it would initiate a fresh recruitment process in the next few days. “A fresh process in due course will be initiated to hire a consultant (on a contractual basis) with suitable minimum qualification required for the job profile that involves proper care of a large number of stray dogs on the campus (providing them medical aid like vaccination, medicine, Intravenous therapy (IV) drip etc. and food), handling of issues and challenges relating to stray dogs, liaison with the campus community such as students, employees, construction workers etc., local government bodies and NGO (non-governmental organisation),” the statement read.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Sep 07, 2020 15:45 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: AIIMS team conducts test to check for poisoning
Sep 07, 2020 16:15 IST
China dismisses New Delhi’s concerns over 5 missing Indians in Arunachal Pradesh
Sep 07, 2020 17:32 IST
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Sep 07, 2020 15:09 IST

latest news

Deserted platforms, closed eateries as Delhi Metro resumes services
Sep 07, 2020 17:51 IST
The pandemic taught us that we need art to survive: Shweta Basu Prasad
Sep 07, 2020 17:53 IST
Australian man offers his services as a ‘Dad for hire’
Sep 07, 2020 17:44 IST
Belarus activist goes missing, colleagues fear detention
Sep 07, 2020 17:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.