IIT-Delhi students receive 925 job offers in phase 1 of placements

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-Delhi) on Wednesday said its students bagged over 925 job offers in the first phase of placements for the academic session 2020-21...

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 21:40 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-Delhi) on Wednesday said its students bagged over 925 job offers in the first phase of placements for the academic session 2020-21 organised last month. The placements are crucial this year as educational institutions across the country have suspended in-person classes since last March in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the IIT-Delhi said more than 200 firms have hired students for around 250 different job profiles, including pre-placement offers. “Top recruiters on the campus in terms of the number of students recruited include Microsoft, Intel, Oracle, Tata Projects, EXL Services, ICICI Bank, Goldman Sachs, HCL, Wells Fargo, and IQVIA,” the statement read.

This year, the hiring processes were conducted in the virtual mode due to the pandemic. The institute did not reveal the highest package received by a student, citing an internal policy.

It said confirmed international offers have been received from several countries including Japan, the Middle East, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. “More than 20 selections for international profiles have been confirmed up to now. Many companies with multinational operations have currently offered students domestic roles.

These may be converted to international offers depending on the situation,” the statement added.

“Most students have opted for jobs in their technical core. We can say around 90% of students have bagged offers in their core areas,” said Anishya Madan, head, office of career services, IIT-Delhi.

