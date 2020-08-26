Sections
Home / Delhi News / IMD forecasts moderate to heavy rain in Delhi starting today

IMD forecasts moderate to heavy rain in Delhi starting today

The weather department has made prediction for more rains in Delhi beginning today.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 07:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi is likely to receive more rains in the next three days. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The national capital is likely to expect another moderate to heavy rain spell starting Wednesday.

Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that intense monsoon showers are expected in many parts of north-west India, including Delhi, between August 26 and 28. Some parts of the city have already started experiencing light intermittent rain on Wednesday morning.

“The monsoon trough is shifting northwards and will stay very close to Delhi-NCR between August 25 and August 28. Under its influence, the convergence of lower-level easterlies from the Bay of Bengal and south-westerlies from the Arabian Sea will take place over north-west India. One or two spells of moderate rain accompanied thunderstorm is likely to hit Delhi between August 26 to August 28,” Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre said.

Also Read: Heavy rain forecast in Chandigarh till Friday



“As a result, widespread and very heavy rain is likely over north-west India till August 28,” the IMD said in its Tuesday bulletin.



Also Read: Mumbai got highest August rain since 1983, says IMD

The monsoon trough (line of low pressure) is active and lying south of its normal position and is likely to remain active for the next two or three days, the IMD said. In addition, there is a convergence of lower level south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea over north-west India till August 28.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Prajnesh leaves for New York hoping for entry at US Open
Aug 26, 2020 08:03 IST
Orange warning for Delhi; Odisha and Chhattisgarh also on alert for extremely heavy rain
Aug 26, 2020 07:57 IST
‘This is a criminal offence’: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister on drug angle
Aug 26, 2020 07:52 IST
IMD forecasts moderate to heavy rain in Delhi starting today
Aug 26, 2020 07:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.