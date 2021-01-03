Sections
IMD predicts thunderstorm with moderate rain in Delhi, adjoining areas during next 2 hours

Several parts of Delhi recorded moderate rain and thunder showers early this morning. It continued to rain in many parts of the city and neighbouring parts of northwest India. Delhi recorded 25.1 mm rain in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am this morning. The normal rain expected in the entire month is 27.1 mm.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 16:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Weather department officials said that current cloud patch has almost crossed the Delhi region. (PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of entire Delhi, Palwal, Hodal (Haryana), Nadbai, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Bharatpur, Mehndipur Balaji (Rajasthan), Barsana, Nandgaon, Khataoli, Gulaoti, Chapraula (Uttar Pradesh) during the next two hours.

Weather department officials said that current cloud patch has almost crossed the Delhi region. However, another patch is approaching towards Delhi region from northeast Rajasthan and southeast Haryana, which is most likely to give moderate to intense spell of rain over parts of Delhi and neighbouring areas during next 2-3 hours.

The minimum temperature recorded till 6.30am was 9.9 degrees Celsius.



A western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is lying over central Pakistan. It is likely to remain practically stationary during subsequent 2-3 days. An induced cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood and it is likely to persist over the same area during the next two days.

The confluence of south-westerlies in association with the western disturbance and lower level south-easterlies is very likely to continue over plains of northwest and adjoining areas of central India during January 3 to 5, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin.

Under the influence of these systems, moderate and widespread rainfall/snowfall is likely to occur over western Himalayan region during January 4 to 5 with its peak intensity.

Widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh with maximum intensity on January 3 and 4.

Hailstorm is likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh and Delhi during the same period.

