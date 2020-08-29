Sections
In big haul, DRI recovers gold bars worth Rs 43 crore in Delhi; 8 held

The arrested persons had concealed the gold bars in specially tailored cloth vests and were using fake identity cards to travel

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 16:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The seized gold bars are 99.9% pure and collectively weigh 83.621 kg. (HT Photo)

The Directorate of Revenue and Intelligence (DRI) seized a consignment of 504 smuggled gold bars of foreign origin worth Rs 43 crore and arrested eight persons from New Delhi railway station on Friday.

DRI officials, who didn’t wish to be named, described it as the largest consignment of gold the agency ever seized.

The eight persons had arrived at New Delhi by the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express on Friday. Officers said they had concealed the gold bars in specially tailored cloth vests and were using fake identity cards (Aadhaar cards) to travel to Delhi.

Intelligence inputs indicate that the gold bars had foreign markings and had been smuggled into India from Myanmar through the international land border at Moreh in Manipur. A smuggling syndicate in Guwahati was attempting to dispose of the contraband in several cities—Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai—which have thriving markets for the yellow metal, said one of the officers cited above.



“The smuggling syndicate sourced and recruited needy individuals from various parts of the country, to act as carriers of the smuggled gold, by luring them with the prospect of quick and easy money. The smugglers used air, land and rail routes to locally transport the smuggled gold,” he added.

The seized gold bars are 99.9% pure and collectively weigh 83.621 kg. Their market value is close to Rs 43 crore, said another officer.

The eight arrested persons are currently being questioned about the organised gang which sent them to Delhi. The DRI suspects that the gang has links to other countries as Myanmar does not produce gold at a large scale, said the officer.

The arrested persons have been booked under the Customs Act, 1962, and have been remanded to judicial custody.

