In times of Covid-19, campus placements go online

With the Covid-19 pandemic cutting jobs opportunities, several universities and colleges in the national capital have switched over to virtual placement drives to help students get employment.

From holding webinars about changes in career options in times of social distancing to requesting companies to take online tests and interviews, the higher education institutions in the city are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that their students have a job..

For instance, Jamia Millia Islamia said it has launched its second round of placement drive online for the class of 2020. Rehan Khan Suri, placement officer at the university, said that the university had held the first round of placements last year. “We usually organise the second placement round sometime around February, March and April. But this year, it got postponed — first because of the protest (anti-CAA) on the campus and then owing to the lockdown announced in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Many of our students were left in a lurch. So now we have decided to hold an online placement drive,” he said.

Explaining the process, Suri said, “The companies who have agreed to hold online recruitment drives will first screen the resumes of students. They will then either conduct interviews directly or opt for online written tests. Some multimedia agencies have recently given an assignment to our mass communication students, as a part of the recruitment drive. We are hoping to accommodate as many students as possible in this drive.”

The university has started registration process for students. The options for students this time, however, are very limited. “We approached many companies with our online recruitment proposal. Some accepted, while others refused. So, the job opportunities will be limited this time,” Khan said. Jamia had managed to get jobs for over 200 students before the lockdown was initiated on March 25 to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Similarly, many colleges across Delhi University are coordinating with recruiters and holding virtual placement sessions. In Shri Ram College of Commence, officials said, some companies had revoked job offers extended to the students in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Vikram Nanda, chief secretary of SRCC’s placement cell, said, “The college is trying to get in touch with as many companies as possible to help those students who have lost their jobs due to the prevailing situation. Some companies have committed to hold online recruitment process. We are also finding similar options to get internships for second year students since it’s a part of their academic year.” SRCC students get one of the highest packages among DU colleges every year.

In St Stephen’s College, the placement cell has roped in its alumni association to conduct regular webinars for the students to prepare them for job scenario after Covid-19. “The first webinar will be held in on Friday. We are also in touch with many leading companies to provide opportunities to our students who could not get jobs before the lockdown was enforced,” said an official at the college.

The Delhi Technological University (DTU) too has managed to place as many as 25 students amid the lockdown. Rajesh Rohilla, head of training and placement at DTU, said that since March, three companies had revoked the job offers extended to their students . “We are also trying to get these students placed in the best possible companies through online placement drives. Our students also need internships as a part of their course. This year the internships are very different. Only companies offering work-from-home facility are taking students. We have managed to get 66 students such internship so far,” he said.

Meanwhile, students have raised concerns over the limited opportunities and smaller salary packages this year. A Chemistry (Hons) student at a Delhi University’s North Campus college said, “The options we are getting now are very limited and the packages are not great. It’s not what we had expected. But we will have to accept whatever we get, otherwise we will be left with nothing.”

A third-year English (Hons) student at Jamia, said, “Some students ,like me, are not comfortable with online interviews. Many don’t have proper internet facilities to join uninterrupted interviews on Skype or Zoom video conferencing applications. Many will lose their job opportunities because of the prevailing situation.”