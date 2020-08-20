Sections
Incessant rainfall, thunderstorm in parts of national capital

For two days in a row, heavy rain brought respite from the humid weather as temperature dipped. However, it threw life out of gear in several parts of the national capital on Wednesday as it caused traffic jams, wall collapse and water logging.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 07:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Water logging after heavy rainfall in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi on Thursday morning. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall in the national capital region till August 25.

Areas of Vasant Kunj, Satyam Nagar, Dhaula Kuan and Ring Road were few of the places that experienced traffic snarls throughout the day due to water logging. The boundary wall of Apeejay School in Saket’s J Block collapsed due to rain around 11.30am, damaging several vehicles. No injuries were reported.



On Thursday morning, Delhi Traffic Police put out warnings of water logging in areas of Burfkhana Chowk and MB Road. Traffic will remain affected in these areas, the warning read.

Out of the five weather stations of Delhi, rainfall was highest in Ayanagar this monsoon, an HT analysis of IMD gridded dataset showed. Enhanced rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy showers is expected over northwest India, including the western Himalayan region till August 20, IMD said in its Monday bulletin.

