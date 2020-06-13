Sections
Home / Delhi News / Increase beds, ventilators, use govt flats as Covid hospitals: HC to govt

Increase beds, ventilators, use govt flats as Covid hospitals: HC to govt

The Delhi High Court has directed the government to increase the number of beds and ventilators for Covid-19 patients and also told them to consider using “ready to move...

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 23:58 IST

By Richa Banka,

The Delhi High Court has directed the government to increase the number of beds and ventilators for Covid-19 patients and also told them to consider using “ready to move in” government flats in the city as Covid-19 hospitals. The court told the government on Thursday that it could put beds and other infrastructure to accommodate infected patients in those houses. The detailed order of the court was uploaded on Saturday.

During the hearing, a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan also asked all the hospitals in the city to upload the correct availability of “realtime bed capacity data” so that citizens would know about the bed capacity in hospitals in advance.

The directions came while the court was disposing of a joint plea moved by several lawyers of Charter law chambers, through advocate Mridul Chakravarty, seeking proper implementation of containment guidelines, especially in Defence Colony of South Delhi (around 11 houses in C block had cases of Covid-19), and to ensure the availability of enough beds for Covid-19 patients in hospitals in Delhi.

On June 11, advocate Chakravarty, appearing for the petitioners, contended that the Delhi government had not declared Defence Colony as a containment zone as per the guidelines issued by the Centre. He also submitted that more beds are required for Covid-19 patients as their number is exploding.



Appearing for the Delhi government, its additional standing counsel Shadan Farasat, told the court that till June 9, they had 9,179 beds in the city, of which 4,914 beds have already been occupied and the rest are available for new patients. He also submitted that there are a total of 569 ventilators, of which 315 are being utilised and the remaining are available for use.

He further assured the court that they are strictly following all the guidelines and directions issued by the Centre and by other competent bodies.

Following arguments, the bench said that since a group of 11 houses in C block has already been made a containment zone, there was no reason to declare all of Defence Colony a containment zone.

The court also said that the “world is presently going through Covid-19 pandemic affecting all sections of the society at large, and in a matter like this, the government should be given some degree of movement.” It said that both the Centre and the Delhi government are aware of the situation and have been issuing directions from time to time.

“There cannot be any hard and fast mathematical solution to such a problem. In a situation like this, experimental based solutions are to be tested [sic].”

During the hearing, advocate Chakravarty, the counsel for the petitioners, also suggested that there are “ready to move in” government flats available in the city which could be utilised as Covid-19 hospitals.

The court, while appreciating the suggestion, asked the Delhi government to consider it when they formulate or amend their policy decisions. It also asked the government to consider the suggestions made by the Delhi Medical Association on June 6.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Elderly farmer shot dead in Raikot village over land dispute
Jun 14, 2020 01:03 IST
Denied admission by 5 hospitals, 51-year-old Covid-19 patient dies in Thane
Jun 14, 2020 01:02 IST
Lockdown has made my life miserable, says expelled Kerala nun
Jun 14, 2020 01:00 IST
Ex-BJP minister from Kalyan tested positive for Covid-19
Jun 14, 2020 00:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.