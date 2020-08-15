Independence Day 2020: Readathon, lit meets in virtual plans of RWAs

Residents of Hamilton Court in Gurugram have been known to celebrate Independence Day in high spirits, in pre-pandemic era. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT )

“Before the pandemic, every year on August 15, the residents of my society would get together in the morning hours around the common assembly area, and hoist the Tricolour while singing the National Anthem in unison. And then, there would be a round of sweets to seal the Independence Day celebrations,” says Santi Sankar, a resident of MG Road, Gurugram.”

This year, though the celebrations will be virtual, it hasn’t doused the spirit! Sankar adds, “We have found unique ways to salute those who laid down their lives for the nation.”

A number of societies and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) are celebrating I-Day virtually this year, such as by hosting virtual readathons. “Women in my condo will have a get together over video call to read out patriotic poems or sing nationalist songs. I’ve even rehearsed the lyrics of Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon,” adds Sankar. .

Some residents also plan on holding digital conferences to discuss Indian literature. “I’ve a book club in my residential area, as part of which we have decided to discuss our favourite piece of Indian literature over a video call, to celebrate I-Day. This way, not only will our book club remain active in times of social distancing, but we will also get to celebrate the works of Indian writers and remember their contribution during the freedom struggle,” says Urmika Sahai, a resident of Vasant Kunj, Delhi.

“My RWA has organised a wonderful initiative, wherein we are getting videos recorded from our grandparents narrating their partition stories and India’s struggle for independence.”

– Niranjan Rao, a Gurugram resident

Some youngsters are looking forward to listening to real-life stories from the elderly, as the latter have been invited by heads of their societies to share personal tales of freedom. “My RWA has organised a wonderful initiative, wherein we are getting videos recorded from our grandparents narrating their partition stories and India’s struggle for independence. Our RWA will compile and stream them on video portals and also mail them to us,” says Niranjan Rao, a resident of MG Road, Gurugram, adding, “My dadi is super excited to participate in this!”

And the kids have also found a way to not let their excitement fade due to celebrations going online. “A couple of my society friends and I have decided to connect virtually and cheer the kids as they perform over video call,” says Priti Dogra, residing in Gurugram sector 23, adding, “My kid will dance to Rang De Basanti (Rang De Basanti; 2006), while my neighbour’s kid will play Teri Mitti (Kesari; 2019) on his piano. There is no reason the pandemic should put a dampener on kids’ enthusiasm.”

