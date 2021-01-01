India Gate open today, Covid conditions apply

Police barricading on Connaught Place’s Outer Circle in view of New Year’s Eve, at Janpath in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

The Delhi Police on Thursday said that it will not impose any restriction on people visiting India Gate on January 1 during the day time, if they follow social distancing and other Covid-appropriate behaviour. However, the people will be asked to disperse a little before 11pm, in accordance with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) order on Thursday, which barred the assembly of more than five persons on December 31 and January 1 after 11pm in the capital.

Thousands of people gather at India Gate lawns on the New Year’s day every year. Police said teams would deployed around India Gate so that there is no crowding.

In an order early on Thursday, the DDMA said the restriction on gatherings after 11pm was being imposed as “it is apprehended that gatherings, congregations and celebrations of New Year pose a considerable threat of spread of the virus...”

The non-licensed restaurants and roadside eateries at prominent market places too will have to begin wrapping up their businesses by 10pm on Friday so that the restrictions on gatherings from 11pm to 6am on Saturday are ensured, said the Delhi Police on Thursday.

“We will follow the DDMA order as per the book. So, visitors to India Gate won’t be stopped on Friday until 11pm. After that, we will ensure that there are no gatherings until 6am,” said Eish Singhal, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi), who is also the Delhi Police spokesperson.

By late Thusday evening, Delhi police had started setting barricades at the entry points to Connaught Place and were ensuring the unlicensed vendors shut shop

The police said they will ensure that there are no queues outside licensed restaurants and bars -- which have been exempted from the restrictions -- on Friday.

“We have informed these businesses that their customers should be ushered in as soon as they arrive. No gathering outside such places will be tolerated,” said another senior police officer.

The police have also held meetings with market and residents welfare associations to ensure a strict compliance of the restrictions. “Through the day, we will be using our public announcement systems to make people aware of the restrictions. But a little before 11pm on Friday, we will start requesting people to disperse,” said Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP of South district, where several popular malls and markets are located.

Thakur said that mall authorities are aware of the restrictions and will ensure action on their own.

A second police officer requesting anonymity said that special attention will be paid to unlicensed eateries and roadside vendors which are expected to witness substantial gathering on Friday as well.

“Such eateries have been asked to take their last order by 10pm and deliver them by 10.30pm so that the 11pm deadline is adhered to. The police in all districts will be armed with a list of unlicensed restaurants so that they can follow up,” said the officer.

The police officer said legal action will be used only as a last resort and they largely aim to persuade people to adhere to the restrictions. “We don’t want to play a spoilsport, so we will use discretion in booking violators,” said the officer.

The police have also formed teams in important markets to visit the licensed restaurants and bars to count the number of visitors, if the need be, to ensure that the occupancy is not over 50%. If the restaurants are not found to be adhering to the prescribed Covid-19 rules inside, the police will book the owners under sections of Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Jaspal Singh, joint commissioner of police (New Delhi range), said that while it will be a challenge for the police to curb the new year celebrations on Friday, the police are well equipped to disperse gatherings.

The traffic police, meanwhile, will decide whether or not to allow vehicles on the C-Hexagon on Friday. Manish Kumar Agrawal, joint commissioner of traffic police, said that if the pedestrian movement is high, then vehicles could be diverted from 10am on Friday, from points before the India Gate.

In recent years, the India Gate lawns have got a footfall of tens of thousands on the first day of the year. Such gathering of visitors were also common on New Year’s eve, when vehicles would completely clog the C Hexagon.