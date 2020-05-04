Industrial associations in Delhi seek clarity on reopening guidelines

Sections
Updated: May 04, 2020 00:09 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Hours after the Delhi government decided to allow access controlled activities in industrial estates and townships following the Union home ministry’s order, there was confusion among industry owners as to which areas can open.

To give more clarity on the order, the government will address representatives of over 80 industrial associations through a video conference on Monday at 3pm, said Brajesh Goyal, convener of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) trade and industry wing in Delhi.

“My phone has been flooded with calls and messages enquiring about the implementation of the order. There are some issues that need to be clarified. We will address queries during the conference,” said Goyal.

He said so far, going by the order, all industrial areas will be able to start operations, but only if they have mechanisms in place of controlling access to the compound.



“In order to resume operations, industrial associations will have to ensure proper mechanisms of controlling the entry and exit of workers, practice norms of social distancing and keeping the area sanitised,” said Goyal.

Delhi has 29 notified industrial areas such as Naraina, Kirti Nagar, Okhla, Narela and Bawana, among others.

Sunil Chadha, general secretary of Mundka industrial areas, said that unlike other cities, there are no access controlled industrial estates in Delhi.

“While industries of essential supplies are operating in Delhi, we want the Delhi government to give clarity on operations in Delhi’s industrial areas,” he said.

Industrial associations said the government making arrangements for migrant workers to go back to their respective states will only add to the problem once industrial operations are allowed on full-scale.

“Before opening the city’s borders and sending migrants back, the government should allow industrial areas to start so that migrant workers can work so as to earn money,” he said.

Also, industrial representatives said there is no clarity on whether all types of industries can open and if they can open full-scale or not.

“We are discussing amongst ourselves as to the various interpretations of the order. If we can open units after access control, it will be beneficial to both the owners and the workers, as the economy has suffered,” said Sameer Nayyar, secretary, Delhi Factory Owners’ Federation.

