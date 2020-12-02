Interim bails of 3,499 prisoners extended in view of Covid-19 spike in capital

The Delhi high court on Wednesday extended the interim bail of around 3,499 under-trial prisoners by a further 45 days in order to prevent a further spread of Covid-19 within the jail premises. The decision of the high court was based on the recommendation of the high-powered committee (HPC) constituted on the direction of the Supreme Court to decongest jails to contain the pandemic.

A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh passed the order in view of the HPC’s recommendation and extended by 45 days the interim bail granted to 3,499 under-trial prisoners so that their surrender does not overwhelm prisons in the national capital, which are already filled beyond capacity.

The committee in its meeting of November 28 had said the sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases in Delhi shows that there is no clear timeline as to when the pandemic will abate and if the interim bails of these prisoners are not extended, they may end up bringing the infection to the jails.

Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra, appearing for the prison authorities, confirmed that the interim bails have been extended by 45 days by the bench headed by justice Mridul.