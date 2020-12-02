Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Interim bails of 3,499 prisoners extended in view of Covid-19 spike in capital

Interim bails of 3,499 prisoners extended in view of Covid-19 spike in capital

The Delhi high court on Wednesday extended the interim bail of around 3,499 under-trial prisoners by a further 45 days in order to prevent a further spread of Covid-19 within...

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 22:08 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Delhi high court on Wednesday extended the interim bail of around 3,499 under-trial prisoners by a further 45 days in order to prevent a further spread of Covid-19 within the jail premises. The decision of the high court was based on the recommendation of the high-powered committee (HPC) constituted on the direction of the Supreme Court to decongest jails to contain the pandemic.

A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh passed the order in view of the HPC’s recommendation and extended by 45 days the interim bail granted to 3,499 under-trial prisoners so that their surrender does not overwhelm prisons in the national capital, which are already filled beyond capacity.

The committee in its meeting of November 28 had said the sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases in Delhi shows that there is no clear timeline as to when the pandemic will abate and if the interim bails of these prisoners are not extended, they may end up bringing the infection to the jails.

Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra, appearing for the prison authorities, confirmed that the interim bails have been extended by 45 days by the bench headed by justice Mridul.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
Dec 02, 2020 21:59 IST
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
Dec 02, 2020 20:28 IST
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Dec 02, 2020 23:11 IST
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Dec 02, 2020 21:36 IST

latest news

Most samples of honey found adulterated with modified syrup: CSE
Dec 02, 2020 23:40 IST
Law on MSP may not benefit farm sectors
Dec 02, 2020 23:39 IST
How the Centre can resolve the deadlock over new farm laws
Dec 02, 2020 23:36 IST
Govt holds separate talks with BKU’s Tikait faction
Dec 02, 2020 23:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.