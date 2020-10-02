IP university VC nominated to the board running Apollo hospital in Delhi

Prof Dr Mahesh Verma said he was honoured to have been nominated on the board of directors. (HT Photo)

The vice chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha university, Dr Mahesh Verma, has been nominated by the Delhi government as one of the four directors to the board of the Indraprastha medical corporation limited, which runs the Indraprastha Apollo hospital in the capital.

The others include Jasmine Shah, vice chairman, dialogue and development commission of Delhi, Udit Prakash Rai, special secretary (health and family welfare) of Delhi, and Vikram Bhat, consultant, Delhi technological university, according to an order dated September 30.

Delhi government nominates directors to the board running the Indraprastha Apollo hospital as per the land agreement that made it a joint venture.

“This is a great honour, usually it is the secretaries and other officials from the Delhi government who are nominated and not a doctor,” said Dr Verma.

Also Read: With fewer admissions, 61% of Covid-19 beds in Delhi vacant

De Verma is a dental surgeon and was the director of Maulana Azad institute for dental sciences (MAIDS) before taking up the position of the VC of IP university.