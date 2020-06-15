Sections
Home / Delhi News / IRS officer kills self by drinking ‘acid-like substance’ in Delhi’s Dwarka

IRS officer kills self by drinking ‘acid-like substance’ in Delhi’s Dwarka

A suicide note was recovered from his car. It mentioned that he feared that he might “spread Covid-19” to his family and does not want them to suffer because of him, police said.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 07:11 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

The 56-year-old man was found lying unconscious in a car ((Representational image))

A 56-year-old IRS officer allegedly killed himself by drinking an “acid-like substance” in his car in Delhi’s Dwarka area on Sunday, police said.

A suicide note recovered from his car mentioned that he feared that he might “spread Covid-19” to his family and does not want them to suffer because of him, they said.

He had got himself tested for Covid-19 a week ago and the report came out negative but he was scared that his family might get infected of the deadly virus because of him, a senior police officer said.

The incident was reported at Dwarka South police station regarding a man lying unconscious in a car, police said, adding that he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.



Initial investigation suggested that he drank “an acid-like substance” sitting inside his car and also left a suicide note in which he mentioned that he was killing himself “as he feared that he might spread coronavirus”, he said.

He seemed very upset with the situation around and feared his family might get infected with the deadly virus too, the police officer said.

The case is under investigation and police will talk to other family members regarding it, he added.

The body will be handed over to the family on Monday after conducting post-mortem, the police said.

SUICIDE HELPLINE

Aasra: 022 2754 6669

Roshni NGO: +914066202000

Cooj NGO: +918322252525

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

First time in two months, Iran’s daily coronavirus death toll tops 100
Jun 15, 2020 08:28 IST
Saliva ban favouring batsmen is bloody storm in a teacup: Chappell
Jun 15, 2020 08:27 IST
Chennai-based scientist claims connection between Covid-19 and solar eclipse
Jun 15, 2020 08:26 IST
Despite high Covid-19 caseload, Delhi’s recovery rate better than New York
Jun 15, 2020 08:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.