Jamia violence: NHRC report does not give clean chit to anyone, says HC

Quoting the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) report on the Jamia Millia Islamia violence in December 2019, the Delhi high court on Friday observed that the police action was not done in a professional manner and the report “does not give a clean chit to anyone”.

The court was hearing a bunch of pleas, seeking various reliefs including a court-monitored special investigation team (SIT) probe into the violence on the campus.

Violence has broken out on the varsity campus on December 15 during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Police were accused of entering the campus and assaulting students. At least 10 vehicles were torched allegedly by protesters. The Jamia students had said that they were not involved in the violence and that their peaceful march was hijacked by outsiders.

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Prateek Jalan made these observations after the additional solicitor general (ASG) Aman Lekhi said the NHRC report itself states that the protests were not peaceful.

“The protest was a mask for something far more grave and serious. There has to be an intelligence inquiry,” the ASG contended while adding that “calling the entry of police into the campus illegal and mala fide just because the students inside the campus were from minority community is completely untenable”.

To this, justice Jalan said, “But the NHRC report also states that the entire police action was not handled very professionally. It doesn’t give a clean chit to anyone”.

The ASG replied, “However, it does not say that police action as a whole was unnecessary.” Lekhi, while opposing the pleas seeking compensation and registration of FIRs against the police officers, said the police action was warranted.

Reading from the NHRC report, ASG Lekhi said the report mentions that protesters hurled stones at the police, damaged public property and blocked traffic movement. He said the report also mentions that protesters were not as peaceful as they claimed to be and there was an influx of outsiders on the campus. As such, police action was necessary.

He said the report also stated that there was a law and order problem and that the students were influenced by politicians and local leaders. He also blamed the university for not informing the police about prior incidents.

Following arguments, the court adjourned the matter for further hearing to August 28.