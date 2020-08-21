Sections
Home / Delhi News / Jamia violence: NHRC report does not give clean chit to anyone, says HC

Jamia violence: NHRC report does not give clean chit to anyone, says HC

The court was hearing a bunch of pleas, seeking various reliefs including a court-monitored special investigation team (SIT) probe into the violence on the campus.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 00:41 IST

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Security guards at Jamia Millia Islamia University wearing protective face masks as a precautionary measure against coronavirus infection, in New Delhi. (Photo: Burhaan Kinu/ HT)

Quoting the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) report on the Jamia Millia Islamia violence in December 2019, the Delhi high court on Friday observed that the police action was not done in a professional manner and the report “does not give a clean chit to anyone”.

The court was hearing a bunch of pleas, seeking various reliefs including a court-monitored special investigation team (SIT) probe into the violence on the campus.

Violence has broken out on the varsity campus on December 15 during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Police were accused of entering the campus and assaulting students. At least 10 vehicles were torched allegedly by protesters. The Jamia students had said that they were not involved in the violence and that their peaceful march was hijacked by outsiders.

Also read: A blow-by-blow account of Jamia protest in last 24 hrs over Citizenship Act



A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Prateek Jalan made these observations after the additional solicitor general (ASG) Aman Lekhi said the NHRC report itself states that the protests were not peaceful.



“The protest was a mask for something far more grave and serious. There has to be an intelligence inquiry,” the ASG contended while adding that “calling the entry of police into the campus illegal and mala fide just because the students inside the campus were from minority community is completely untenable”.

To this, justice Jalan said, “But the NHRC report also states that the entire police action was not handled very professionally. It doesn’t give a clean chit to anyone”.

The ASG replied, “However, it does not say that police action as a whole was unnecessary.” Lekhi, while opposing the pleas seeking compensation and registration of FIRs against the police officers, said the police action was warranted.

Reading from the NHRC report, ASG Lekhi said the report mentions that protesters hurled stones at the police, damaged public property and blocked traffic movement. He said the report also mentions that protesters were not as peaceful as they claimed to be and there was an influx of outsiders on the campus. As such, police action was necessary.

He said the report also stated that there was a law and order problem and that the students were influenced by politicians and local leaders. He also blamed the university for not informing the police about prior incidents.

Following arguments, the court adjourned the matter for further hearing to August 28.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Robbery accused shoots self dead, 2 accomplices held in Fatehabad
Aug 22, 2020 00:51 IST
Illegal road tax collection on Haryana borders: Transport minister orders probe
Aug 22, 2020 00:50 IST
51 eco-friendly Ganesh idols gifted to devotees facing financial woes in Mumbai
Aug 22, 2020 00:47 IST
Parents protest outside Ludhiana school over fee payment
Aug 22, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.