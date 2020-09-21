JNU entrance exam clashing with UGC NET, please reschedule, varsity student body tells NTA

A day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the schedule for the entrance exams to various undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD programmes at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the varsity students’ union raised concerns over the dates of exams.

On Friday, NTA announced that it would conduct entrance tests for 101 courses offered by JNU, for the upcoming academic session, from October 5 to 8 in two shifts. However, the University Grant Commission (UGC)’s National Eligibility Test (NET) will also be conducted between September 24 and November 11 – including two papers on October 7 as well.

JNU Students Union (JNUSU) has raised concerns that students wishing to appear for both exams may face issues in travelling. In a letter to NTA on Monday, the student body asked the examination agency to reschedule the exams and inform students at least a month in advance about the revised dates.

“The UGC NET, also conducted by the NTA, falls on the same dates as the JNU entrance exams, rendering it impossible for many students to appear for both exams,” JNUSU wrote in its letter. The student body also pointed out that final semester exams of several universities will be continuing on the said dates, making it difficult for aspirants to appear for JNU entrance exams.

“The dates have been announced just 15 days prior to the test. While the Covid-19 pandemic rages on and the transportation facilities are uncertain, this period is insufficient for students to plan their travel. Also, opportunities must be granted to students to change their centres before the announcement of the schedule,” said JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.

A senior JNU official said the entrance exams are conducted by the NTA and the varsity will follow the decision of the examination agency. Despite repeated calls and texts, NTA director-general Vineet Joshi did not comment on the matter.