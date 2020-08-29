JNUSU requests vice-chancellor to facilitate registration of Sharjeel Imam, Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal for next semester

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Saturday wrote to vice-chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar seeking his “urgent intervention” in facilitating the pending registration ahead of the August 31 deadline for the next semester of three research scholars arrested for their alleged role in the Delhi riots in February.

The three, Sharjeel Imam, Natasha Narwal, and Devangana Kalita, are accused of instigating people through their inflammatory speeches during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests before the riots. They have denied the allegations and accused police of a witch-hunt against anti-CAA voices.

The Union sought Kumar’s intervention to ensure the “academic progress of these students is not impeded”.

“We are getting calls from their family members. They are also stressed,” said JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, explaining the reason for emailing Kumar.

In its email to Kumar, the union said Imam’s registration has been blocked despite repeated JNUSU’s appeals. “This is to bring to your immediate attention that the registration of Sharjeel Imam (PhD student/CHS/SSS) has been pending from the last semester. This is despite repeated appeals from the JNUSU to the Proctor office that the registration has been blocked.”

“..on behalf of JNUSU, we would request you that the registration process for the last and upcoming semester of Sharjeel Imam and the process of upcoming semester registration for Natasha Narwal (PhD student/CHS/SSS) and Devangana Kalita (PhD Student/CWS [Centre for Women Students]/SSS) who presently are students of JNU should be facilitated,” the students’ body wrote in its letter.

Imam, a PhD student at JNU’s Centre for Historical Studies, was first arrested in January followed by Narwal and Kalita in May. Narwal and Kalita are members of student collective Pinjra Tod and research scholars at the university’s School of Social Sciences.