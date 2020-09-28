Join drive to prevent spread of dengue: Kejriwal to RWAs

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to residents’ welfare associations (RWA) in the national capital to endorse the “10 Hafte –10 Baje –10 Minute (10 weeks, 10 o’ clock, 10 minutes)” campaign against dengue and other vector-borne diseases.

“I appeal to all RWAs to talk to people in their neighbourhoods and motivate them to join the campaign. We have to join hands in the fight against dengue. We have to stop the breeding of mosquitoes and protect our families, and all Delhi residents, from dengue,” the chief minister said in a statement.

The campaign urges the public to inspect their homes for any possible sources of stagnant water, which may lead to the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes, which spread diseases. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government launched the programme last year in a bid to rein in the number of dengue cases and deaths.

Several senior AAP leaders, MPs, MLAs, councillors, as well as party volunteers joined the campaign, sharing their pictures on social media.

Saurabh Gandhi, secretary of United Residents of Delhi (URD), an umbrella body of RWAs in the city, said, “WhatsApp groups maintained by RWA groups have played a significant role in anti-dengue, anti-malaria campaigns. We shall continue with our efforts on this front.”