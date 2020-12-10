Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Kala Kunj: Delhi Archives set to get a new cultural centre

Kala Kunj: Delhi Archives set to get a new cultural centre

The Delhi government is going to construct a cultural centre, named Kala Kunj, to create a dedicated infrastructure for better conservation of the city’s archives, deputy...

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:12 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Delhi government is going to construct a cultural centre, named Kala Kunj, to create a dedicated infrastructure for better conservation of the city’s archives, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

To start the construction of the building, Sisodia, who is also the city’s art and culture minister, on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Kala Kunj - Delhi Archives Annexe & Cultural Hub at the department of Delhi archives.

“Kala Kunj, the proposed building, will have a state-of-the-art auditorium with a capacity of 500 and excellent audio-visual facilities. It will also host art exhibitions, archives, libraries, a café, and offer a mix of cultural activities. It will be an important and dedicated centre for cultural and intellectual activities for the people of Delhi,” he said.

Senior government officials said this building will be in addition to the existing office building of the Delhi archives department in Qutub Institutional Area. The Kala Kunj building is expected to be ready in 24 months and cost Rs 50 crore.



The Delhi archives department was established in 1972, but it has been functioning in its current office since 1986. An additional annexation was under consideration since 2013 due to the continued expansion of records. It was finally on Thursday that the foundation stone was laid after the Delhi government gave its administrative approval this year, a senior government official said.

“One of the main objectives of the construction of this annexe is to also provide South Delhi a cultural centre where people can come and connect with art, culture, heritage and history. The new building will ensure a dedicated space in conserving this country’s rich archival heritage, and history so the future generations can stay connected to their culture. The annexation of Delhi Archives will be very useful in the direction of cherishing and continuously advancing the cultural heritage of the country,” Sisodia said.

The minister also inaugurated a short-term skill development training centre on record management, and preservation of records which will open up new employment opportunities for the youth. This training centre will be operated by the department in collaboration with Primero Skills And Training.

“In some government offices bundles of old documents are poorly kept, and preserved, while in some offices they are preserved well. And that’s possible due to some creative officers, and their professional training. So, special training will be imparted to 60 young professionals every three months at Delhi Archives so these records are available to future generations in a professional manner,” Sisodia said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
Dec 10, 2020 22:10 IST
Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe
Dec 10, 2020 22:57 IST
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt
Dec 10, 2020 22:00 IST
No guarantee we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
Dec 10, 2020 22:32 IST

latest news

Number of beggars in Ludhiana brought down from 250 to 74 in a month: Survey
Dec 10, 2020 23:15 IST
Students in quandary as Jamia insists they must have own laptop/PC, internet to take semester exams
Dec 10, 2020 23:14 IST
Protest continues at Delhi borders, farmers threaten to block railway tracks across India
Dec 10, 2020 23:14 IST
Survey identifies most vulnerable for Covid shot, lists those 50+ and with comorbidities
Dec 10, 2020 23:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.