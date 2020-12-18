Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Kathak teacher arrested for molesting student at dance school in Delhi

Kathak teacher arrested for molesting student at dance school in Delhi

The police are probing if the man has harassed other students as well and are talking to them over the same

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 14:09 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational Image.

A 53-year-old Kathak dance teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting one of his students at a dance school in New Delhi area, Delhi Police said on Friday.

Deepak Yadav, additional deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi), said the woman approached the police on Monday after alleged molestation on Sunday.

The police is probing whether the suspect has harassed other students too and is speaking to them over the same.

The additional DCP said that the woman (age and other details withheld) had been undergoing training at the school for the past several months.

Initially, the woman said, she ignored the teacher’s advances, but when he allegedly molested her on Sunday, she filed a police complaint. “We arrested the suspect the same day,” Yadav said.

HT has contacted the school for a response.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farm laws have not been introduced overnight, says PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
China’s new road cuts travel time to Karakoram Pass, raises red flags in Delhi
by Shishir Gupta
‘No coercive steps against BJP leaders’: SC notice to Bengal govt, police
by Abraham Thomas | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
1st Test, Day 2 Live: Australia post 92/5 at tea after Ashwin’s attack
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Sikh preacher Baba Ram Singh’s mortal remains cremated in Karnal
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Pakistan to hold by-elections in 8 constituencies of national, provincial assemblies amid Covid-19 surge
by Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Paava Kadhaigal review: A shockingly realistic film on honour killing
by Haricharan Pudipeddi
YouTube faces complaints of lax approach on overseas election misinformation
by Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.