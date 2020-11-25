Sections
Kejriwal asks experts to audit Covid-19 deaths, suggest measures to reduce fatalities in Delhi

The request was made on Wednesday in a meeting of the DDMA. Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal chairs the DDMA and Kejriwal is its vice-chairperson

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 14:33 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested a team of experts to audit the recent cases of Covid-19 deaths in the national Capital and suggest measures which could help reduce deaths, said a senior government official.

The request was made on Wednesday in a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal chairs the DDMA and Kejriwal is its vice-chairperson.

Also read | Delhi govt withdraws order to shut 2 markets over Covid-19 guidelines violation

Delhi recorded 109 Covid-19-related deaths on Tuesday, after logging 121 deaths for two consecutive days. On Saturday, 111 deaths were recorded. On November 18, Delhi had recorded 131 deaths -- the highest for a single day yet.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the DDMA is learnt to have discussed Covid-19 management plan in the light of recommendations from Union home minister Amit Shah last week and a vaccine delivery and administration plan for the Capital.

