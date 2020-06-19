Kejriwal inspects 10,000-bed facility at Satsang premises

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday visited the premises of the Radhasoami Satsang Beas in south Delhi’s Chhattarpur, where the government is setting up a makeshift Covid-19 healthcare facility with 10,000 beds in an area that is big enough to cover 20 football fields.

For this facility, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has urged the central government to allow the Army and central security forces to provide around 2,000 healthcare officials, largely including doctors and nurses, said a senior government official who did not wish to be identified.

The decision comes at a time when the Capital is augmenting its Covid-19 bed capacity by roping in more hospitals, several hotels, banquet halls, sports complexes and other facilities. Kejriwal had said last week that Delhi would need at least 80,000 beds by July 31, and there is a healthcare staff shortage that confronts them.

“This 10,000-bed facility should be ready for admission of Covid patients by the first week of July. It will primarily cater to patients with mild or no symptoms who cannot be assigned home quarantine for some reason and may need medical intervention. It will be our biggest dedicated Covid health centre,” Kejriwal said during his inspection visit at the premises of the Radhasoami Satsang Beas, where he was accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia, on Thursday.

He said, “By June 30, we shall have 15,000 hospital beds available and the number would go up to 30,000 by July 15. The progress in the healthcare augmentation exercise is at par with what was planned. Right now, we are focussing more on augmenting ICU beds in hospitals for the coming days.”

On Sunday, Delhi’s lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, who heads the DDMA, had visited the site and directed the district administration to file a feasibility report.

A senior official in the revenue department said, the facility – set up on a field that measures around 11.90 lakh square feet – would operate in two shifts and it would need at least 600 doctors and 1,200 nurses, other than workers engaged in waste management, sanitation employees, guards, workers involved in help desks and other back-end operations.

The government is also working on a centralised air conditioning system for the facility, which will be treated like 20 hospitals of 500 bed each, having enclosures that accommodate 100 beds each, said a senior revenue department official citing the feasibility report filed by the district administration.

Jugal Kishore, head of the community medicines department in Safdarjung Hospital welcomed the government’s decision to seek help from the Armed forces. He said, “The Army and central security forces such as the ITBP have expertise in this nature of work. Three months ago, the healthcare staff, with the help of the forces, set up and managed quarantine facilities in Haryana and Delhi primarily meant for individuals who returned from Covid-affected nations. Such facilities need a proper strategy to cover the management of patient and healthcare worker movements, toilets.”