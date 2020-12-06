Kejriwal pledges AAP’s support to Bharat Bandh call against farm laws

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has tweeted to say that his party will participate in Bharat Bandh called by the farmers on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would support the strike on Tuesday by farmer groups which are protesting against the three contentious farm laws passed in the Parliament in September.

“The AAP would support the Bharat Bandh called by farmer groups on December 8. AAP volunteers too would join hands with farmers in peaceful protests across the country on that day. It’s an appeal to citizens of India to support the farmers,” said Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the AAP, in a tweet.

Kejriwal’s declaration of support to the agitation comes on a day when Union minister of state for agriculture Kailash Choudhary reiterated that the three laws were in favour of the farmers and were unlikely to be repealed as has been the demand by the farmers.

He added that if necessary, the government will make some amendments to the laws to take into account agitating farmers’ wishes.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Choudhary alleged that the Congress party in particular and the opposition in general was responsible for allegedly misleading and instigating the farmers, according to ANI.

“I think the Congress government in different states and also the party in opposition is trying to instigate farmers. Nation’s farmers are in favour of these laws but some political people are trying to add fuel to the fire,” Choudhary was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Several opposition parties have extended support to the farmers’ agitation, which continues in absence of any breakthrough in talks between the Centre and the farmer representatives.

AAP leader and Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said that all party volunteers and workers will participate in the strike to support the farmers, reported news agency PTI.

“This is not just the farmers’ fight but the fight for all countrymen. India is an agricultural country and if farmers are unhappy then the country is affected. I appeal to all to join the protest,” Rai said, in a video message.

Farmers have said that they would occupy toll plazas on December 8, the day of Bharat Bandh, if their demands for repealing the agri-marketing laws are not met.

They are demanding that a special session of parliament is called to repeal the laws.