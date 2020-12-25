Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Kejriwal says BJP endorsing new farm laws

Kejriwal says BJP endorsing new farm laws

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for endorsing the three contentious farm laws, even as...

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 23:26 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for endorsing the three contentious farm laws, even as lawmakers from his party shouted slogans against the new laws in the central hall of the Parliament on Friday.

Kejriwal said in a tweet: “According to the BJP, these laws will not cause any losses to farmers. But what will be the benefits? They (BJP) claims that these will enable farmers to sell their produce outside agricultural produce markets. But outside markets, agricultural produce sells for half the price. So, where is the benefit? The truth is that these laws have several disadvantages and no benefits at all.”

Earlier on Friday, four MPs of the AAP had protested against the law in the central hall of the Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was done paying tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary.

The AAP’s lone Lok Sabha MP from Punjab Bhagwant Mann later said in a press conference at the party’s head office in Central Delhi, “Today, once again, we demanded that the government rolls back the three laws. Through our protest, we tried to reach out to PM Narendra Modi but he did not even care to listen to us. It clearly shows that the BJP has no intention to listen to the protesting farmers.”



The BJP, however, dismissed the allegations.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “When the Union home minister has given a clear assurance to farmers, we fail to understand why the AAP leaders are misleading them. The AAP should look at its own anti-farmer reforms. They charge road tax on tractors, higher power rate for irrigation and hardly procure anything at Minimum Support Price (MSP). Delhi farmers are in distress because of them.”

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The AAP had voted against the three laws in both Houses of the Parliament when they were passed in September.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP will ‘show stellar performance in TN,’ says Javadekar; evades questions on AIADMK alliance
by Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Theft case filed after 100 kg gold kept under CBI’s lock and key goes missing
by Divya Chandrababu
Defying police deployment, Uttarakhand farmers march towards Delhi
by HT Correspondent
MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai
by Naresh Kamath

latest news

Mumbai: Glitch derails services on Central Railway’s trans-harbour line
by Aroosa Ahmed
HT Chandigarh Readers’ Take: Let’s end this separation anxiety and manage waste responsibly
Nadda asks farmers not to fall for ‘propaganda’
by HT Correspondent
Bombay HC sentences school teacher to 20 years for sexually assaulting three minors
by Kanchan Chaudhari
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.