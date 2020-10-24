Kejriwal, Sisodia meet students who cleared NEET, JEE

Sections
Around 569 students from Delhi government schools qualified NEET this year and 443 cleared JEE Mains. According to a statement issued by the government, Kejriwal and Sisodia congratulated the students and their parents.

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal praised the students for their achievements since many of them did not take coaching for the medical and engineering entrance exams. (ANI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and education minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday met students of the government schools, who have cleared NEET and JEE examinations this year and applauded their achievements.

Around 569 students from Delhi government schools qualified NEET this year and 443 cleared JEE Mains. According to a statement issued by the government, Kejriwal and Sisodia congratulated the students and their parents. “our contribution to the service of the nation must not stop. This is a long journey and many people have worked hard to reach this stage. Our dream is ‘Shikshit Rashtra, Samarth Rashtra.’ We will only be able to strengthen our nation through a strong education system, and not big democratic institutions and buildings in Delhi. I would also like to request you all to guide your juniors, take responsibility for at least 10 children from families just like you, and explain to them the significance of NEET-JEE. When you become a doctor or an engineer, please work with all honesty and dedication,” Sisodia said.

Kejriwal praised the students for their achievements since many of them did not take coaching for the medical and engineering entrance exams. “ This is a general perception, that no one can clear NEET-JEE exams without coaching, I took coaching, my son and my daughter took coaching, but the students sitting here clearing the exams without coaching is commendable. Every child sitting here is a diamond, equipped with so much raw intelligence. This is not the end, this is a single inning and you have to go a long way,” he said.

The chief minister requested the Delhi education department to start providing coaching to NEET-JEE aspirants. “I also want to request the education department to start providing coaching to the aspirants so that more and more school students qualify for the exams and the existing students also perform well,” he said.

