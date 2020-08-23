Kejriwal urges Centre to restart Metro services in city

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that he has urged the Central government to consider restarting Metro services in the city in a phased manner, if needed, and conduct a trial run regarding the same soon.

“People of Delhi have been requesting us to start Metro services. We have taken this up with the Central government on several occasions. We have urged the Centre to explore the possibility of resuming Metro services in Delhi, while keeping it prohibited in other states as of now. Delhi is a special case because we have the Covid situation under control,” said Kejriwal in a speech at the end of a webinar with traders in the city.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s services have been shut since March 22 (Janata curfew). With nearly six million passenger journeys daily, the Metro is the lifeline of Delhi. Though Metro services are closed, the Centre and the Delhi government allowed buses and para-transit modes to operate, with restrictions on the number of passengers, since May.

According to transport officials, currently there are close to 6,500 buses plying on Delhi roads.

With a majority of the services reopened since June, when the Centre announced Unlock 1, people of Delhi continue to face inconveniences while commuting and mostly have to rely on their personal vehicles.

Kejriwal said, “We have urged the Centre to consider a phased approach for resuming Metro services, if needed. They can at least conduct trial runs on an experimental basis.”

The decision to restart Metro services can be taken by the Union ministry of home affairs.

Meanwhile, the DMRC and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is in-charge of security, have prepared protocols to ensure smooth and contactless travel for passengers inside stations and on trains.

The two agencies have drafted rules that focus on the need to ensure social distancing at Metro stations and in trains once the Centre allows operations to begin.

Completely cashless transaction at ticketing counters, earmarking designated spots for passengers to stand while waiting for trains or at ticketing counters, use of face masks and Arogya Setu mobile application, leaving alternate seats vacant are some of the measures that Metro has decided to take once the services resume.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communication, DMRC, said, “The DMRC shall be prepared to commence operations whenever directed by the government. All necessary guidelines to combat the spread of Covid-19 shall be implemented and all efforts shall be made to make travel safe for our commuters.”

The Metro recently launched its new smart card to promote cashless transactions and also ensure contactless trave. The smart card has an automatic top-up facility. The cards will be available to commuters once the Metro gets a go-ahead to resume its operations.

According to senior Metro officials, the smart cards will automatically be recharged at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) entry gates with Rs 200 whenever the balance goes below Rs 100.

These measures are based on the guidelines provided by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to all metro corporations in the country for drafting Standard Operating Procedures.

HT had recently reported that the CISF has also started preparations for the resumption of Metro services in Delhi-NCR.

According to officials, they have been asked to mobilise staff, set up equipment and ensure that all required precautionary measures are in place to resume train service on a short notice.

The CISF has also prepared its own SOPs, which includes use of the Aarogya Setu app to identify Covid-19 patients. CISF personnel, who come in direct contact with travellers at Metro stations, will be required to sanitise their hands after every two or three travellers.