Sections
Home / Delhi News / Kidney patient who tested positive for Covid-19 hangs himself at hospital

Kidney patient who tested positive for Covid-19 hangs himself at hospital

A 63-year-old man who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) hung himself at Batra Hospital in south Delhi on Sunday evening, the police said. The man lived in Meethapur and was...

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:20 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 63-year-old man who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) hung himself at Batra Hospital in south Delhi on Sunday evening, the police said.

The man lived in Meethapur and was admitted to the hospital on May 20 for dialysis as he was being treated for kidney-related ailments there.

He had tested positive for Covid-19 last week, the DCP said.

“Around 4pm on Sunday, he hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his hospital room,” the DCP said.



The police did not find a suicide note, but the DCP said that he suspected that the elderly man killed himself because of his ailments.

Inquest proceedings are underway in the case, the officer said.

This is the second known case of a Covid-19 patient killing themselves in the national Capital. Earlier last month, an army jawan had hanged himself from a tree at the Army Hospital after testing positive.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Khanna doctor couple, 34 more test positive in Punjab
Jun 02, 2020 01:22 IST
AP moves Supreme Court challenging HC verdict on reinstatement of state election commissioner
Jun 02, 2020 01:19 IST
Finally, Punjab set to start mobile sample collection this week
Jun 02, 2020 01:19 IST
Pak High Commission officials wanted to extract details of army movements via trains: Report
Jun 02, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.