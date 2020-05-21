L-G asks govt and other stakeholders to undertake relief measures

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Thursday wrote to the Delhi government, Delhi Police, all municipal corporations and Delhi Development Authority (DDA), urging them to take relief measures so as to minimise visits to government offices. These measures include automatic renewal of various licences, a moratorium on payments and other processes that can be simplified online through innovative use of technology.

In his letter to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the L-G has suggested constituting a committee to suggest measures to help people and businesses with special focus on the protection of interests of labours.

“The L-G directed the home department to take steps to explore the possibility of automatic extension of term or renewal of licences of various categories such as hotels, restaurants, guest houses, swimming pools, etc. which stand expired after 01.03.2020, taking into account safety concerns. Opening of all such establishments will be strictly governed by the guidelines issued by the Government of India,” read a statement released by the L-G office.

He further advised local bodies that ongoing pending processes related to property tax, conversion charges for allowing commercial activities on mixed-use land, parking, mutation, etc., should be expeditiously completed. Baijal asked the municipal bodies to undertake day-to-day activities relating to sanitation, de-silting of drains and containment of vector-borne diseases, besides other regular works.

The L-G advised the DDA to explore measures for a moratorium on payments so that EMD is not forfeited and allotment is not cancelled in this time of distress. “He further advised VC, DDA that ongoing pending processes e.g. execution of lease, conveyance deed, issuance of NOCs, layout/ completion plans; etc., should be expeditiously completed. To instil confidence in public, all ongoing and pending public projects of DDA may be given impetus and maximum public services should be made available ‘on line’,” the statement read.

“Dwarka, Narela & Rohini sub-cities can be revamped with focus on attracting investment in commercial / IT / ITES / educational sectors through meticulous planning with special focus on vacant land pieces as low hanging fruits. Hon’ble LG has urged DDA to galvanize implementation of PM-UDAY, In-situ slum redevelopment, Land Pooling Policy and Transit Oriented Development,” the statement read.