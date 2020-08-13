Sections
Home / Delhi News / Lab technician arrested for raping minor girl on RML hospital premises

Lab technician arrested for raping minor girl on RML hospital premises

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 22:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The officer said the lab technician has been booked for rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (File Photo(Representative Image))

A 22-year-old lab technician of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in central Delhi allegedly raped a minor girl on the hospital premises on Sunday after luring her to the campus on the pretext of offering her a job, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

The hospital employee was arrested on Tuesday, soon after the rape survivor approached the police with a complaint, said Eish Singhal, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi).

The officer said the lab technician has been booked for rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The RML hospital authorities refused to comment on the incident



The suspect lives in Ghaziabad and was introduced to the girl by a common woman friend a couple of weeks ago. “The suspect offered to help her bag a job in the same laboratory where he worked,” said another investigating officer who wished not to be named.

“On Sunday, the man brought the minor girl to the hospital on his scooter and led her to an isolated spot on the third floor of the building, on the pretext of showing her his workplace,” the officer quoted above said.

It was there that the man allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, the officer said.

The girl returned home and later told her family about the sexual assault. “On Tuesday, the girl went to the North Avenue police station and told the police of the crime after which we registered a first information report (FIR) and arrested the suspect,” the officer said.

