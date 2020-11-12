Sections
Laxmi puja at Akshardham: Arvind Kejriwal

The event will be telecast live on some TV channels from 7.39 pm on Saturday.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 05:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at the foundation laying ceremony of a strengthening project on Delhi-Rohtak Road, at Mundka in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he and his cabinet ministers will perform Laxmi puja at Akshardham temple on Diwali evening.

The event will be telecast live on some TV channels from 7.39 pm on Saturday, he said.

“This Diwali, let’s pray together. Join us from your homes,” said Kejriwal in a short video posted on social media.

The plan was first announced by the CM last week, days before the Delhi government imposed a blanket ban on all kinds of firecrackers in the light of the air pollution and the health crisis caused by a spike in Covid-19 cases. Last year, the Delhi government had organised a cultural event in Connaught Place to encourage people to participate in community celebration of Diwali and discourage burning of fire crackers.

