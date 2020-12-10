Leader of ‘Thak-Thak’ gang, wanted in 27 cases of theft arrested

Police on Thursday said they had arrested the kingpin of a “Thak-Thak” gang( he moniker by which attention diversion robbers are known in Delhi), who was wanted in 27 cases of theft and carried a reward of ₹20,000 on his arrest. The arrested person was identified as Danish alias Munna, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

Additional commissioner of police (crime) Shibesh Singh said Danish was arrested following an investigation into a theft case registered in March at the Kotwali police station on the complaint of one Chetan Sharma.

Sharma had told the police that he was travelling in an auto-rickshaw in Chandni Chowk area and when the auto stopped, a man came near the vehicle and began arguing with the driver saying the auto had run over his foot. As Sharma’s attention was diverted by the argument, another man came from the other side of the auto, lifted his bag containing his cellphone, cash and other items, and fled, said the additional CP.

“Sharma chased the man and caught him with the bag. He was identified as Wasim. The other man fled. Wasim was handed over to the police and he disclosed that his associate was Danish, who was the kingpin of a Thak-Thak gang and had committed many such thefts in Old Delhi,” Singh said.

A crime branch team was formed to nab Danish. The team members collected details about his possible hideouts in Delhi and Meerut and searched them. He was finally caught from Jama Masjid area earlier this week, the police said.

“Danish admitted to his involvement in 27 such crimes. The list of stolen phones and the IMEI numbers of more than 100 cellphones were found in Danish’s mobile phone. He carried a reward of ₹20,000 on his arrest,” added Singh.