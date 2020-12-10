Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Leader of ‘Thak-Thak’ gang, wanted in 27 cases of theft arrested

Leader of ‘Thak-Thak’ gang, wanted in 27 cases of theft arrested

Police on Thursday said they had arrested the kingpin of a “Thak-Thak” gang( he moniker by which attention diversion robbers are known in Delhi), who was...

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 22:06 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Police on Thursday said they had arrested the kingpin of a “Thak-Thak” gang( he moniker by which attention diversion robbers are known in Delhi), who was wanted in 27 cases of theft and carried a reward of ₹20,000 on his arrest. The arrested person was identified as Danish alias Munna, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

Additional commissioner of police (crime) Shibesh Singh said Danish was arrested following an investigation into a theft case registered in March at the Kotwali police station on the complaint of one Chetan Sharma.

Sharma had told the police that he was travelling in an auto-rickshaw in Chandni Chowk area and when the auto stopped, a man came near the vehicle and began arguing with the driver saying the auto had run over his foot. As Sharma’s attention was diverted by the argument, another man came from the other side of the auto, lifted his bag containing his cellphone, cash and other items, and fled, said the additional CP.

“Sharma chased the man and caught him with the bag. He was identified as Wasim. The other man fled. Wasim was handed over to the police and he disclosed that his associate was Danish, who was the kingpin of a Thak-Thak gang and had committed many such thefts in Old Delhi,” Singh said.

A crime branch team was formed to nab Danish. The team members collected details about his possible hideouts in Delhi and Meerut and searched them. He was finally caught from Jama Masjid area earlier this week, the police said.

“Danish admitted to his involvement in 27 such crimes. The list of stolen phones and the IMEI numbers of more than 100 cellphones were found in Danish’s mobile phone. He carried a reward of ₹20,000 on his arrest,” added Singh.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No guarantee we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
Dec 10, 2020 22:09 IST
China again blames India for border friction, talks of challenges in ties
Dec 10, 2020 18:40 IST
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt
Dec 10, 2020 22:00 IST
Mamata compares BJP leadership to Hitler, Mussolini
Dec 10, 2020 21:58 IST

latest news

Prosecutor urges case against FIFA president for private jet
Dec 10, 2020 22:23 IST
Moderna begins study of Covid-19 vaccine in adolescents
Dec 10, 2020 22:20 IST
Maharashtra orders probe after jailed activist Navlakha denied spectacles
Dec 10, 2020 22:17 IST
Dr Jasbinder Kaur new director-principal of GMCH-32
Dec 10, 2020 22:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.